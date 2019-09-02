Driver airlifted to hospital following collision on Castle Farm Way in Telford

The driver of a car was cut free from his vehicle and airlifted to hospital following a collision involving a van on Castle Farm Way in Priorslee this morning.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 11.10am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent two fire appliances from Telford Central with an operations officer.

Crews used Holmatro cutting equipment to release the casualty and his passenger.

The driver of the car was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital having suffered serious injuries. A passenger was taken to the Princess Royal Hospital.

West Mercia Police described the collision as serious and advised motorists to expect severe delays.

The road was closed in both directions following the collision and remained closed for much of the afternoon for accident investigation work. It has since reopened.

Emergency services are dealing with a serious RTC at Castle Farm Way, junction with Collett Way, Priorslee, Telford. The road is blocked in both directions expect severe delays. — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) September 2, 2019

Supporting Shropshire Live...