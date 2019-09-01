One treated for smoke inhalation following kitchen fire in Wellington

One person was treated for the effects of smoke following a kitchen fire in Wellington on Sunday morning.

Firefighters from Telford Central and Wellington were called to Fowler Close in Wellington at 7.23am.

Crews extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a covering jet.

Firefighters also administered oxygen therapy to the casualty before the arrival of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Three fire appliances were mobilised to the incident with an operations officer.

