Two charged with theft and breaching Criminal Behaviour Order in Wellington

Two men have been charged with theft and breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order in Wellington.

Andrew Leavers, 40, of Wellington, has been charged with 12 counts of theft and five breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Leavers was due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.

Nicholas Smith, 32, of Oakengates has been charged with eight counts of theft and eight breaches of a Criminal Behaviour Order and appeared at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court earlier this week.

He was remanded in custody to appear at another date.

