Positive response to new seating in Shrewsbury’s Pride Hill

Shrewsbury town centre is looking good following the installation of new seating areas in Pride Hill and the completion of improvement work, say business leaders.

The new seating areas in Pride Hill

The new “social-style” seating in Pride Hill is designed to encourage people to enjoy spending more time in the town centre.

Seb Slater, executive director of Shrewsbury BID, said the initial reaction to the seats had been really positive.

“We had a lot of discussion with Shropshire Council about the lay-out of the street furniture in Pride Hill,” he said.

“We felt strongly that the seating needed to be designed in such a way to create social spaces, where people could relax and spend a good amount of time enjoying the atmosphere of the town centre.

“We also wanted to ensure the seating was created using high quality materials to give the best possible visitor experience.

“We have been speaking with businesses and the general public as they have been spending time in Pride Hill and overall feedback has been very positive.”

There are still more finishing touches to be made in Pride Hill, with more street furniture due to be installed in the coming days.

