Police seek key witnesses after woman assaulted in Oswestry

Police in Oswestry are appealing for two key witnesses to come forward after a woman was assaulted in the early hours.

The assault happened between 02.30am and 03.30am on Saturday 17 August. Police have not yet identified the exact location of the assault, but it is believed to have taken place on either Willow Street or Mount Road.

During the assault, the woman was helped by two men before she ran off. Officers are keen to trace the men as they may be able to help identify the suspect.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

The men or anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 102s170819 or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

