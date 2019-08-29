Cigarettes worth thousands of pounds stolen from garage forecourt in Much Wenlock

Cigarettes worth between £6,000 and £7,000 have been stolen from a garage forecourt in Much Wenlock.

The theft took place at just after 7.30am on Wednesday morning.

Police say a white Vauxhall Corsa van pulled onto the forecourt of the garage with an offender then getting out of the vehicle and stealing a quantity of cigarettes from a pallet of goods which was on the forecourt wrapped in plastic following a delivery.

The number plate of the vehicle used during the theft ended in BZB. The registration plate is believed to be false.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “Details of the vehicle and the crime it has been involved in have been added to the Automatic Number Plate Recognition system. If the vehicle continues to use the false number plate and triggers any ANPR camera, police officers nearby will be alerted and can take appropriate action.”

Witness Appeal

Investigating officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have dashcam footage to get in touch via the non-emergency number 101 and refer to incident 0147S280819.

