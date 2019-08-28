Telford & Wrekin Council to take over parking enforcement in New Year

Telford & Wrekin Council is to take control of tackling illegal parking on 13 January 2020, while retaining its free car parks across the borough.

Earlier this year, the Council applied to the Department for Transport (DfT) for the transfer of powers. The DfT has now confirmed the date of the switch. The first four years of enforcement will be part-funded by a contribution of £200,000 from the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

In preparation for the change in January, the Council will employ an in house team of five Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers who, in addition to parking enforcement, will have a range of powers at their disposal to deal with a variety of issues such as anti-social behaviour and environmental crime.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Enforcement, said:

“Later this year we will embark on a high profile educational drive to make people aware that we will be taking over this role from the police. Part of this will involve placing notices on cars illegally parked, warning drivers that, from 13 January we will resort to issuing fines.

“This isn’t about issuing fines and making money though. That is why all our council run car parks that are free of charge will remain free.

“We will not employ an outside agency and we will not be setting ticketing targets.

“This is about tackling the issue of bad and illegal parking. During our consultation held earlier this year, the main issues raised were about bad parking around schools and on pavements. This is what we need to address, through a culture of education first and, if necessary, enforcement later. There will be plenty of warnings given before we resort to issuing any parking tickets.

“Should any money be made after the costs have been covered, it will be reinvested into highways and transport such as helping to improve residential car parking, or investing in sustainable transport including cycling, walking, electric vehicle charging and public transport.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...