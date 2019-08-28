Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike rider badly injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury left a motorbike rider badly injured.

The collision happened around 3.40pm on Saturday on the A5 between Emstry island and Preston Island.

The motorbike rider, a man in his 60s, was travelling towards Preston Island when he came off his bike and collided with a barrier on the road, it is not yet known how the incident occurred.

He was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers are now carrying out enquiries and appealing for witnesses to help with their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 474s 240819.

