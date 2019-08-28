Network Rail to begin upgrade work at Whittington level crossing

Work is to begin on a cutting-edge level crossing upgrade at Whittington level crossing later this week.

The surface of Whittington level crossing is to be upgraded. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers will replace the old surface of the current level crossing with a much harder wearing rubber material to reduce noise when traffic passes over it.

The crossing features an inner panel system that quickly springs back into place after a train passes over it which is specifically designed to provide safer passage for cyclists and disabled pedestrians.

Sean Wootton, programme manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this upgrade to Whittington level crossing.

“This essential work will improve the resilience and reliability of the level crossing and increase its lifespan for years to come.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption and look forward to installing this state-of-the-art crossing surface.”

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m pleased that Network Rail will soon be carrying out much-needed work improvements to the Whittington level crossing and thank people in advance for their patience while this important work is carried out.”

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said: “Keeping level crossings safe and reliable is incredibly important in the running of the railway so it’s great news that we’re seeing this investment in Whittington by Network Rail.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners in Network Rail to keep disruption to passengers to a minimum, but those travelling between Wrexham and Shrewsbury on those two Sundays should make sure they check journey details in advance.”

Temporary road closure

In order to undertake the work, there will be a temporary road closure in place.

Whittington level crossing will be closed from 10.30pm on Friday 30 August until 7.30am on Monday 9 September.

Network Rail, Highways England, and Shropshire Council have worked closely together to provide a fully signposted diversionary route that will divert motorists via the B5009 south to Wootton.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the day, except for all day on Sunday 1 and Sunday 8 September, when the team need unrestricted access to the level crossing to carry out this essential work.

During these times, buses will replace trains between Wrexham and Shrewsbury stations so rail users are advised to plan ahead and check www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.



Supporting Shropshire Live...