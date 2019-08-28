12 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 28, 2019
Home News

Network Rail to begin upgrade work at Whittington level crossing

By Chris Pritchard

Work is to begin on a cutting-edge level crossing upgrade at Whittington level crossing later this week.

The surface of Whittington level crossing is to be upgraded. Photo: Network Rail
The surface of Whittington level crossing is to be upgraded. Photo: Network Rail

Network Rail engineers will replace the old surface of the current level crossing with a much harder wearing rubber material to reduce noise when traffic passes over it.

The crossing features an inner panel system that quickly springs back into place after a train passes over it which is specifically designed to provide safer passage for cyclists and disabled pedestrians.

Sean Wootton, programme manager for Network Rail Wales and Borders, said: “We would like to thank the local community in advance for their patience while we carry out this upgrade to Whittington level crossing.

“This essential work will improve the resilience and reliability of the level crossing and increase its lifespan for years to come.

“We will be working closely with our partners to minimise disruption and look forward to installing this state-of-the-art crossing surface.”

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “I’m pleased that Network Rail will soon be carrying out much-needed work improvements to the Whittington level crossing and thank people in advance for their patience while this important work is carried out.”

Colin Lea, customer experience director for Transport for Wales, said: “Keeping level crossings safe and reliable is incredibly important in the running of the railway so it’s great news that we’re seeing this investment in Whittington by Network Rail.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners in Network Rail to keep disruption to passengers to a minimum, but those travelling between Wrexham and Shrewsbury on those two Sundays should make sure they check journey details in advance.”

Temporary road closure

In order to undertake the work, there will be a temporary road closure in place.

Whittington level crossing will be closed from 10.30pm on Friday 30 August until 7.30am on Monday 9 September.

Network Rail, Highways England, and Shropshire Council have worked closely together to provide a fully signposted diversionary route that will divert motorists via the B5009 south to Wootton.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the day, except for all day on Sunday 1 and Sunday 8 September, when the team need unrestricted access to the level crossing to carry out this essential work.

During these times, buses will replace trains between Wrexham and Shrewsbury stations so rail users are advised to plan ahead and check www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

Police appeal for witnesses after motorbike rider badly injured

Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A5 in Shrewsbury left a motorbike rider badly injured.
Read Article

Telford & Wrekin Council to take over parking enforcement in New Year

Telford & Wrekin Council is to take control of tackling illegal parking on 13 January 2020, while retaining its free car parks across the borough.
Read Article

Network Rail to begin upgrade work at Whittington level crossing

Work is to begin on a cutting-edge level crossing upgrade at Whittington level crossing later this week.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Ten-year-old Wrekin Rider brings home British title

A 10-year-old girl from a Telford BMX club has brought home a British title after racing against the best riders in the country.
Read Article

Full English with Champagne at Bridgnorth Golf Club

Sunday morning saw 32 couples teeing off at Bridgnorth Golf Club in the 29th Champagne Breakfast competition in perfect golfing weather.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 0 – 0 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion could not break the deadlock as they played out a goalless draw.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire firm boosts data security for businesses worldwide

Businesses across a myriad of industry sectors around the globe are undergoing critical improvements to their data security thanks to the support of a Shropshire innovator.
Read Article

Shropshire business invests in data protection company

Shropshire-based Thomas Thomas & Co Ltd has invested in Data Protection Company, Protecture and become the new additions to the board.
Read Article

Shrewsbury-based social enterprise celebrates lottery funding

Shrewsbury-based social enterprise, Lovelyland, is celebrating being awarded a £10,000 by the National Lottery Community Fund.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Family fundraises to thank Shropshire charity

The wife and son of a man left in a wheelchair by a serious illness are taking part in a gruelling fundraising challenge next month.
Read Article

Exciting new home for county artists

Artists and artisan crafters from across the county now have a new home thanks to the launch this week of a dedicated independent shop, Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts.
Read Article

Team Derwen to take on Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

A team of staff from Derwen College will be raising money for Derwen College Charity by taking part in the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Experience an illuminated adventure at Severn Valley Railway this Christmas

The hiss of the steam, the rumble of the locomotive, the lights shining into the winter night…something very special is arriving at the Severn Valley Railway this Christmas.
Read Article

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Steam Rally has something for all the family this bank holiday weekend

Shrewsbury Steam Rally takes place at Onslow Park this Sunday and bank holiday Monday with something for all the family to enjoy.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
few clouds
12 ° C
14 °
10.6 °
82 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Wed
9 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP