Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Shrewsbury last month.

The assault happened around 5pm on Sunday 14 July near to the Matlings in Ditherington.

Investigating officers say a man in his 30s suffered significant injuries as a result of the assault.

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 589s 140719 or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

