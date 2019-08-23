Four national retailers agree new leases in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre

Four national retailers have reinforced their commitment to Shrewsbury by signing new long-term leases for their stores within the Darwin Shopping Centre.

The H&M store in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre. Photo: Shropshire Council

Fashion retailer H&M has agreed a new 10-year lease, The Perfume Shop has agreed a new five-year lease, Top Shop/Top Man has committed to a further three years, and QVC has also agreed a new three-year lease.

Kevin Lockwood, Shrewsbury shopping centres manager said:

“We are delighted that these four national retailers have demonstrated their commitment to – and confidence in – Shrewsbury and the shopping centres by renewing their leases, despite the challenges on the High Street. We’re really pleased that they will continue to occupy their Darwin Centre premises for many years to come.”

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for economic growth, said:

“This is great news for Shrewsbury, the shopping centres, and for the county. I’m really pleased that these four big name retailers have committed to staying in the town, and that they’ll continue to trade alongside our many other national and independent stores. I’m delighted that H&M, The Perfume Shop, Top Shop/Top Man and QVC have shown their confidence in the town.”

