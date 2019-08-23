15.7 C
Shropshire
Saturday, August 24, 2019
Home News

County lines drug dealers who cuckoo-ed a Ludlow house jailed

By Shropshire Live

Two men from Birmingham have been jailed after they took over a property in Ludlow and used it to deal drugs from.

Sebastian Snow and Theo Thomas. Photo: West Mercia Police
Sebastian Snow and Theo Thomas. Photo: West Mercia Police

Last October West Mercia Police’s Local Organised Crime Team in Shropshire carried out a warrant at the address in Milton Road in Ludlow over concerns it had been ‘cuckoo-ed’ by county line drug dealers.

Two men from Birmingham were found in the address along with a quantity of drugs.

Yesterday Sebastian Snow, 26, and Theo Thomas, also 26, were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs.

Snow was given two years after he was found in possession of more than 100 wraps of crack worth £1700 and £430 worth of heroin.

Thomas was found in possession of £100 worth of cannabis hidden in an empty crisp tube and £930 cash. He was sentenced to 19 months.

Cuckoo-ing is a practice associated with county lines drug dealing that sees drug dealers from outside the area take over the home of someone locally to deal drugs from. They often target people who are vulnerable and or dependent on drugs or alcohol.

DS Andy Chatting, from the Local Organised Crime Team based in Shrewsbury, said: “I hope this sends out a warning to drug dealers who think they can come into our county to deal drugs that we are targeting them and taking action to make sure they are put before the courts and ultimately jailed.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Shropshire Live
Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire with independent news and entertainment since 2009. Send us your news to interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095. For advertising information call Fiona on 01743 816 817.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns this September

Proms & Prosecco in the Park at Chetwynd Deer Park returns for its third year on 14th September, with a fabulous combination of music, food and fizz for all the family to enjoy!
Read Article

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article

News

News

County lines drug dealers who cuckoo-ed a Ludlow house jailed

Two men from Birmingham have been jailed after they took over a property in Ludlow and used it to deal drugs from.
Read Article

Man suffers significant injuries following assault in Shrewsbury

Police are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Shrewsbury last month.
Read Article

Four national retailers agree new leases in Shrewsbury’s Darwin Shopping Centre

Four national retailers have reinforced their commitment to Shrewsbury by signing new long-term leases for their stores within the Darwin Shopping Centre.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Burton Albion

Shrewsbury Town will be looking to build momentum when they face Nigel Clough’s Burton Albion tomorrow afternoon.
Read Article

Telford Tigers welcome return of James Smith

Telford Tigers have signed 25-year-old forward James Smith for the forthcoming season.
Read Article

Shropshire’s cricketers beaten heavily by Cheshire in the Unicorns Championship

Three challenging days at Nantwich ended with Shropshire’s cricketers losing heavily to Cheshire in the Unicorns Championship.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Shropshire lawyer voted as among best in country

A Shropshire lawyer has been voted one of the best in the country and won a place in the latest edition of The Best Lawyers in the United Kingdom guide.
Read Article

Shropshire care company celebrates one year of live in care services

A Shropshire Care Company has been successfully offering live in care services for one year and has seen a 150% growth in the service.
Read Article

BCR’s bumper cash boost to ‘hero’ hospice in its 30th anniversary year

Hospice officials have received a welcome cash boost from a Shrewsbury company behind a popular British-themed charity quiz.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Exciting new home for county artists

Artists and artisan crafters from across the county now have a new home thanks to the launch this week of a dedicated independent shop, Shrewsbury Arts and Crafts.
Read Article

Team Derwen to take on Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon

A team of staff from Derwen College will be raising money for Derwen College Charity by taking part in the Lake Vyrnwy Half Marathon.
Read Article

Alderford Lake to go quackers for local children’s hospice

Hope House Children’s Hospices are holding a Duck Race at Alderford Lake on Sunday 8 September at 1pm raising funds for the local charity.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

Bank holiday fun at Ironbridge Coracle Regatta

As part of the Festival of Imagination paddlers will be clambering into coracles on the River Severn in Ironbridge to compete in the annual regatta this bank holiday Monday.
Read Article

Shrewsbury Steam Rally has something for all the family this bank holiday weekend

Shrewsbury Steam Rally takes place at Onslow Park this Sunday and bank holiday Monday with something for all the family to enjoy.
Read Article

Festival of Imagination announces first confirmed events

The Ironbridge Gorge will be a fantastic fiesta of arts, crafts, culture, music, film, poetry, family-friendly events and food and drink when the Festival of Imagination kicks off this September.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Popular Ironbridge pub looks forward to new future

A popular Ironbridge pub has been given a promising new lease of life having been acquired by the same successful team behind the nearby White Hart.
Read Article

Ludlow Farmshop celebrates Great Taste Award success

Ludlow Farmshop is celebrating after being awarded a number of Great Taste awards.
Read Article

£285,000 investment breathes new life into The Lamb Inn, Edgmond

The Lamb Inn, situated in the village of Edgmond near Newport has reopened following a £285,000 investment.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
15.7 ° C
17.8 °
13.3 °
87 %
1.5kmh
39 %
Sat
24 °
Sun
26 °
Mon
25 °
Tue
21 °
Wed
15 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP