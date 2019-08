A car has been destroyed by fire in Whitchurch this morning.

The car was destroyed by fire. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Firefighters were called at 10am to the car fire at Whitchurch Rugby Club in Edgeley Road.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Prees and Whitchurch along with an operations officer.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and small gear to deal with the fire.

West Mercia Police also attended the scene of the fire and an investigation into the cause is taking place.

