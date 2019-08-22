Wellington gears up for Great British High Street judges’ visit

Wellington is busy gearing up for a judges’ visit after its regeneration efforts have led to the town being shortlisted for a prestigious national title.

Pictured from left, Wellington Town Council clerk Karen Roper, deputy town clerk Andrew Roberts and communications and event manager Caroline Mulvihill with posters promoting the competition

As a finalist in the government’s ‘Great British High Street’ awards, Wellington is a big step closer to winning with one of the top accolades, having been shortlisted for the Rising Star category.

The entry is a collaborative effort between Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Town Council and the community – all headed up through the Love Wellington campaign, which was launched to promote the town.

A range of promotional material, including posters, badges, bunting and banners have been ordered to decorate the town and urge people to vote.

Town clerk Karen Roper said that it was an exciting time for Wellington.

“We are all busy preparing the town for the judges’ visit on September 5 and we want to get as many retailers and businesses on board in promoting the competition.

“It’s fantastic that the wide range of regeneration initiatives going on in Wellington have been recognised and of course we hope we will be rewarded by walking away with the ‘Rising Star’ trophy.

The public can cast their vote every day and the independent judging panel will visit the town on September 5, with the winners being revealed at an awards ceremony in November.

