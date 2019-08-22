Severn Hospice ‘Passes GO’ following Shrewsbury MONOPOLY public vote

Shrewsbury MONOPOLY players will soon be able to roll seven with their dice (seven being the most popular MONOPOLY number to throw) and land on Severn Hospice.

The Shropshire charity was today announced as only the second space to be revealed as ‘Passing GO’ on the brand new and forthcoming Shrewsbury edition.

It will get to star on a Community Chest space all of its very own when the game is launched on 15 November and is one of several charities that will feature on the board.

A delighted Severn Hospice CEO Heather Palin says of the news:

“Everyone at Severn Hospice is absolutely thrilled to have been voted as one of the charities to feature on the first ever Shrewsbury Monopoly game.”

“We were overwhelmed by the response of our supporters after hundreds of them nominated us earlier this year.

“To be part of something like this really shows how much the care we provide both on our wards and in the community has touched families in Shrewsbury and beyond – and it will help tell our story to those who aren’t aware of what we do.

“A huge thank you to the public and to our supporters.”

The new game is being timed to hit the shops in time for this Christmas.

The edition will feature more than 30 Shrewsbury landmarks, which will replace the famous London MONOPOLY streets like Mayfair and Park Lane. So far only two spaces have been revealed – Severn Hospice and Shropshire Cat Rescue. A third will be announced in the next few weeks and it will be ‘The Old Kent Road of Shrewsbury’.

Winning Moves UK are the makers of this game under official license from Hasbro. “A huge congratulations to Severn Hospice,” said Graham Barnes, MONOPOLY promoter and spokesperson for Winning Moves UK.

“They are only the second space to be announced. A third will be revealed soon – The Old Kent Road of Shrewsbury. And will be a very big surprise. The game will hit the shops in November, well in time for Christmas. Mr MONOPOLY is specially coming into the town to launch it. Advance orders from retailers have so far exceeded all our expectations and forecasts. Thank you to everyone who has supported the Shrewsbury version of the world’s most famous game.”

