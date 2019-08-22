GCSE Results 2019: Shropshire roundup

Students are today collecting their GCSE results with an estimated 5.2 million GCSE entries this summer – up 50,000 on the previous year.

This year also sees the continuation of GCSE reforms, including exams being graded at 9 to 1 and designed to be more rigorous and better prepare young people for further study and the world of work.

In the Telford and Wrekin area, The Charlton School has seen an increase of 8% in the number of students achieving a grade 5 or above in both Maths and English.

Madeley Academy saw an increase in the number of students achieving a grade 4 or above in both English and Maths. This year, 80% achieved a grade 4 or above in English, which is an increase from last year’s result and above the national figure.

Burton Borough School in Newport saw more than 75% of its students achieve a grade 4 or above in English this year. The school also celebrated the success of 5 of its students who between them achieved 47 grades at 7 to 9.

Newport Girls High continued their success with 100% of students achieving a grade 5 or above in both Maths and English.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “I would like to congratulate and thank the borough’s pupils, their families, our school staff and governors for another excellent set of results.

“I would also like to wish everyone who took their GCSEs this year every success with the future, whether they go on to do A-Levels, do a vocational qualification or leave school to start their working lives.”

In the Shropshire Council area, students also achieved a good set of results.

Commenting on today’s results, Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council’s director of children’s services, said:

“Many congratulations to all our pupils who took their GCSEs this year. I would like to thank everybody in our school communities, including all teaching staff, headteachers, parents and carers who have provided excellent support, guidance and direction for the pupils.

“The pupils’ achievements are a result of all the hard work, commitment and dedication that they have shown throughout their studies and in preparation for their examinations.

“This is such a crucial time for young people as they transfer from school to continued education at school or college, or as they move into further training and employment. We wish all of Shropshire’s pupils every success in the future.”

Strong year of GCSE results for Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, and Charlton

The Learning Community Trust in Telford has seen another strong year of results for the three secondary schools under its wing.

At Charlton School, more than 70% of students have achieved grades 9-4 in GCSE English and maths, with over 50% of students at grade five or above.

HLC has seen its best-ever GCSE results in the ‘core’ English Baccalaureate (EBacc) subjects – English, maths, science, foreign language, history and geography.

And the strongest subject areas at Ercall Wood include geography, sciences and art – with some ‘outstanding’ individual performances including students with seven grade nines.

Dr Gill Eatough, Executive Principal and Chief Executive of the Trust, said: “We are delighted with the improved performances which we have seen across a wide range of subject areas in all of our schools.

“Charlton School has improved its progress and attainment rates to a position which is on or above the national average, marking the end of two years of incredibly hard work. “It has also been a particularly fantastic year for sciences across all three of our secondary schools, and there have been some truly exceptional individual performances. All in all, we have lots to celebrate.”

GCSE success continues at The Marches School

The Marches School has achieved strong GCSE outcomes across the board building on last week’s A-Level success. Congratulations are passed to all students on today’s results.

Students have worked incredibly hard this year to provide a strong foundation for their future. It is also exciting to see many students able to continue their studies into The Marches Sixth Form, where many will go on to study at top universities.

Headteacher of The Marches School, Alison Pearson commented: “Our Year 11 students are a credit to the school and the community of Oswestry. Their hard work has been rewarded and we are delighted. I would like to recognise and thank parents for the strong working partnership we have had; it has been key to so many students achieving their potential. Staff at the school have worked tirelessly for the students and will enjoy celebrating with them today.”

Great set of GCSE results for Telford College

Telford College is celebrating another strong year of GCSE results, with pass rates once again comfortably out-performing the national average.

More than 97% of students recorded passes this year, which is five per cent ahead of the national average.

The maths pass rate of 98%, and English pass rate of 97%, were both also well ahead of the national average for further education colleges.

And the proportion of Telford College students receiving ‘good’ passes, at grades four and above, were also nearly 5% ahead of the UK average.

The GCSE results come on the back of the college’s best-ever A level results, which saw 100% pass rates in a host of subject areas, including further maths, English language and literature, geography, economics, fine art, photography, biology, and sociology.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: “It’s been a fabulous couple of weeks for us, with these excellent GCSE results coming on the back of our record-breaking A level performance.

“It’s great to see the hard work of our students being rewarded, and is also a big pat on the back for our staff for their commitment and determination.”

He added: “Our high level of maths and English attainment is particularly important, as these are the qualifications which open up a much wider range of higher-level course and employment choices for young people.”

Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch

Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch is continuing to prove why it is the school of choice locally with a first class set of results whilst continuing to close the gap on grades between disadvantaged students and non-disadvantaged students.

Students collect their GCSE results at Sir John Talbot’s School in Whitchurch

It prides itself in offering a varied curriculum in partnership with an extra-curricular programme that many students take part in. The staff work closely with students to offer tailored support in order to ensure each and every student reaches their potential.

It is exciting to see so many students continue their education in the Sir John Talbot’s Sixth Form from September offering a continuity in education which is proved to benefit both students and staff.

Headteacher of Sir John Talbot’s School, David O’Toole added: “I am so proud of all of the students and staff for the effort and hard work; these results couldn’t have been achieved without the full support of parents working so closely with the school. We have an exceptional team here at Sir John Talbot’s School and provide the perfect balance between a pursuit of academic excellence alongside personalised pastoral care. I believe this is so important as every student is entitled to a first class education.”

Shrewsbury High School girls shine with excellent GCSE results

It was time for further celebration at Shrewsbury High School today as Year 11s collected an excellent set of GCSE results. A third of all papers were graded 9-8 (A*) and over half of all grades awarded 9-7 (A*/A) and considerably higher than the traditional national average of 21%. There were 97% of papers graded 9-5 (A*-C).

Shrewsbury High School students collect their results

Headteacher Jo Sharrock commented: “I am immensely proud of each and every one of our year 11 girls and delighted that they have gained an impressive set of GCSE results whilst also contributing so much to their community and the extracurricular life of the school. They are just remarkable and the way they coped with stress of the long exam season was exemplary.

“Tribute must also be paid to our superb teachers who were with them every step of the way and I am sure the girls will join me in thanking our wonderful academic staff for their expertise, care and commitment. We are particularly pleased that we have once again proven success across the curriculum with girls excelling in all disciplines. Particular congratulations to Music and Latin who had 100% 9-7 grades.

“I am delighted that the majority of the girls will join our thriving sixth form to take an exciting array of courses and continue their journey with us. They will benefit hugely from our incredible GDST network of brilliant women and we are so excited to support them as they plan for adventures beyond the town walls”.

Students and staff celebrate results at The Grove School, Market Drayton

The Grove School, Market Drayton offers a balance of academic progress and tailored pastoral support which is shown in the GCSE results where students and staff are celebrating.

Students celebrate their achievements at The Grove School

The staff work closely with students to offer tailored support in order to ensure each and every student reaches their potential. The best results have been seen where there is an effective working relationship between the student, teacher and parents; they work together in order to ensure the student gets the best from their education and has resulted in those students exceeding their challenging targets.

It is exciting to see the top performing students continue their education in The Grove Sixth Form from September offering a continuity in education which leads to many studying at top universities.

Headteacher of The Grove School, Sonia Taylor added: “I am so proud that all students and staff have worked so hard which is evident in the results achieved. Many results have been achieved with the full support of parents working closely with the school. We have a specialised team here at The Grove School meaning we can offer every student a first class education”

William Brookes School students achieve outstanding GCSE results

Students and staff at William Brookes School in Much Wenlock are today celebrating the school’s GCSE results. 77% the 153 students gained a good pass (grade 4 or better) in Maths with 82% gaining the same in English. 18 of 24 subjects gained 70% or better good grades and over half gained 50% strong passes. 31% of students passed the English Baccalaureate.

Geoff Renwick, Head of William Brookes School, praised students and teaching staff on their achievements:

“This is an excellent set of GCSE results, and all those who worked so hard to achieve their personal and academic goals should be very proud of their success. Over 71% of our students secured a good pass (grade 4 or a C) in both English and Maths. I’d also like to congratulate our teaching staff for their expert and supportive teaching.”

Shrewsbury School celebrates impressive GCSE results

In the wake of successes at A Level last week, Shrewsbury School pupils are receiving another raft of impressive results today – this time at GCSE.

Will Owen, Natalie Dee, Issie Halfpenny-Edwards, Lucy Lees, Lucy Lees, Chris Beard

With 40% of all grades awarded an A* (or equivalent) and nearly two-thirds of all examinations graded at A* or A, the pupils will have much of which to be proud. Across all qualifications taken on the new and more challenging 9-1 specifications, nearly half of all grades were at 8/9 level.

At the very top end, 26 pupils gained the equivalent of a complete spread of A* and A grades across all their subjects and 82 pupils gained at least one of the new, much sought-after grade 9s (a grade designed to reflect the very highest levels of scholarship).

As with the A Level results, the high achievement is demonstrable right across the board, from the 15 A* grades in Music and the 23 A*s in Design through to spectacular performances in the three sciences, each producing over 80 A* and A grades from the cohort, and notable successes for candidates in the challenging discipline of Physical Education.

Languages, both Ancient and Modern, continue to be a real strength and it is particularly pleasing to see Spanish and German producing such excellent results against a background of declining interest in the languages elsewhere in the UK.

Headmaster Leo Winkley paid tribute to all the pupils and staff whose love of learning and shared endeavour has led to this excellent crop of GCSE examination results. With a bright array of A Level and Pre-U courses now in prospect, as well as the wider opportunities of Sixth Form life, they can embark on the new level of study with great confidence.

Record breaking year for Moreton Hall GCSE students

Students and Staff at Moreton Hall are celebrating another record-breaking year at GCSE with over half of all entries achieving top grades 9 – 7/ A* – A.

Charlotte Brown, Abby Watkinson and Simran Sajan collect their GCSE results

Amongst the many success stories, particular mention should be made of Liu Bohong who achieved ten GCSEs at grade 9 (equivalent to ten A*), Emma Vivian seven grade 9s and three grade 8s (Ten A*) and Simran Sajan five grade 9s and four grade 8s (Nine A*) – a truly remarkable achievement.

Jonathan Forster, retiring Principal of Moreton Hall said, “We are delighted by the results – outstanding by any measure, but particularly so in the light of new more difficult syllabuses and more stringent marking.

“A great testament to our students and their teachers. Good luck with your sixth form courses!”

Incoming Principal George Budd spoke of his delight at the student’s achievements.

“These results are a ringing endorsement of the exceptional teaching and learning at Moreton Hall. I look forward to building on this success in the years to come.”

Ellesmere College pupils celebrate excellent GCSE results

Almost half of the GCSE grades achieved by Ellesmere College pupils are A* to B (9-6) and a third are A* to A (9-7), in another excellent set of results published today.

Ellesmere College students Ronan Phillips, Kezia Hutchings and Aaron Davies

Many pupils are now looking forward to joining Ellesmere College Sixth Form in September where they will embark on either A Levels, the International Baccalaureate Diploma, or BTEC Diploma in Sport courses.

Pupils in year 9 and 10 have also completed some early GCSEs and First Certificates in Languages and Finance with excellent results.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall, said: “I am always impressed with how our pupils manage to combine achieving an excellent academic record along with maintaining their valued contribution to the musical, dramatic and sporting life of the college.

“It is very pleasing to see their hard work pay off and these results are a credit to pupils, to their teachers and, of course, to their parents.”

The excellent GCSE results come after students achieved an overall pass rate of 96% in their A-Levels, published last week, with more than half of all grades awarded at A*/A/B level.





