The occupants of a 4×4 fled the scene of a collision after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in Quatt on Saturday afternoon.

A black Land Rover Discovery was in collision with a motorbike on a lane between the A458 and A442, Holt Wood at just before 2.30pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

West Mercia Police say the occupants of the Discovery, all believed to be men, left the scene of the collision on foot. It’s believed they may have later left the area in a black BMW 320.

Investigating officer PC Daniel Firth of West Mercia Police said: “A number of enquiries are currently ongoing to locate the occupants of the Discovery, and we would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to please come forward.

“If you have any information, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 413s of 17 August 2019.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...