Four arrested in Telford as part of crime crackdown

Four people were arrested in Telford early this morning as part of a crime crackdown.

Warrants were carried out at addresses in Stonedale and Southgate in Sutton Hill following a number of thefts in three force areas – West Mercia Police, Staffordshire Police and Gloucestershire Police.

Police arrested four males on suspicion of conspiracy to steal, they are currently in police custody.

Detective Inspector Steve Cook, from Telford’s proactive CID team, commented: “These arrests relate to a number of high-value thefts including thefts of motor vehicles and caravans. The impact these sorts of crimes is quite considerable, particularly when it is someone’s livelihood and we will not stop in our efforts to make sure those suspected of being involved face the consequences.”

We Don’t Buy Crime

Today’s arrests were made as part of West Mercia Police’s “We Don’t Buy Crime” campaign which aims to tackle serious acquisitive crime such as burglary and theft with a range of overt and covert tactics utilised to put criminals out of business.

