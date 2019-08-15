Students across Shropshire receive A-level results

Shropshire students are today receiving their A-level results following a nervous wait.

Collecting their results from Wrekin College are from left Oliver Davies, Róisín Gambroudes, Tess Sanders and Atahan Camlibel

Many students up and down the country will also have their university offers confirmed, in a year where a record rate of 18-year-olds in England have applied to go onto higher education.

Provisional data published in May showed a total of 745,585 A-level entries in England this academic year. That included rises in the number of entries to science courses, as well as rises in computing and history.

This year also sees the continuation of the Government’s reforms to A-levels in England, with almost all A-level exams sat this summer being reformed qualifications.

The new A-levels have been updated to provide the best possible preparation for further study and the world of work, with all exams sat at the end of the course. This removes continual testing and enables students to gain a deeper understanding of the subject before they are assessed. The new A-levels are designed to have the same level of challenge as the previous qualifications.

Telford College celebrates its best-ever A-level results

Telford College is celebrating its best-ever set of A-level results, with 100% success rates across a host of subject areas.

The college’s overall pass rate was up by 6% on last year, and overall achievement rates were once again comfortably ahead of the national averages.

Subject areas recording 100% pass rates included further maths, English language and literature, geography, economics, fine art, photography, biology, and sociology. Overall achievement rates across the entire college were up by 8% on last year.

The results are the first to come from the college’s new 7th Form, which blends traditional sixth form activities with direct links to universities and partnerships with mentors from more than 40 high-profile local businesses.

Graham Guest, principal and chief executive of Telford College, said: “These are fantastic results, which reflect the well-established academic provision we have built at the college.

“Education has to adapt to young people’s modern-day lifestyles, and that is exactly what we are doing with our 7th Form. We are delighted to see that this year’s A-level results reflect the positive changes we have made.

“It is particularly pleasing to see we have recorded our best results for maths A-levels in years, against a national climate where achievement rates have fallen dramatically.”

The Marches School, Oswestry celebrates success

The Marches School, Oswestry is celebrating success with another set of exceptional A-level results with 16% of the year group gaining 3 A*/A grades and 50% of grades being A*-B. Students are celebrating as all of their hard work has paid off giving them the opportunity to choose the future they aspire to.

Claire Boyes, Head of Sixth Form at The Marches Sixth Form commented: “I am so proud of all the students have achieved during their time at The Marches Sixth Form. I know they now have access to bright, successful futures and a wealth of exciting opportunities to look forward to; which I will be following as part of our alumni programme.”

Headteacher of The Marches School, Alison Pearson added: “The results are testament to the support from our specialist staff and the determination from our students. We wish all of our students every future success and am pleased that we have been able to support them on that journey as part of The Marches School and Sixth Form community.”

Wrekin College celebrates improved A-level results

A-level results at the Wrekin College have improved again this year with more students achieving A*-A and A*-B grades.

While grades are improved on last year students at the college have also received an extraordinarily high number of offers from Russell Group universities.

Headmaster Tim Firth said he was delighted with the results.

“It’s so good to see all the hard work pay off for our A-level students this year,” he said. “Not only for those who have achieved the top A* grades, but also for those who have worked extremely hard over the last two years and have out performed their predicted results.

“We wish all our students the best of luck with whatever they choose to do, whether that is going to university or choosing another path. We are confident that our students will be prepared for whatever they choose thanks to Wrekin College’s focus on employability skills.

“It is just as important that students leave here with the skills to prepare them for life in the workplace so that once in employment they can make good progress.”

Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch continues to shine

Sir John Talbot’s School, Whitchurch is continuing to shine with yet another set of exceptional A-level results. Students are celebrating as all of their hard work has paid off with 100% pass rate across the 20 subjects that were taken.

Michelle Jones, Head of Sixth Form commented: “These results are testament to the hard work that the students and staff have put in over the past two years. I wish them all a happy and successful future as they begin their next exciting chapter”.

Headteacher of Sir John Talbot’s School, David O’Toole added: “I want to pass on my congratulations to all of the students and staff. The determination to succeed has paid off and now allows the students to take on their next exciting challenge. A level results day is a day for reflection and shows how far these students have come as part of the Sir John Talbot’s community.”

Exceptional year of academic success for Moreton Hall students

Buffy Boroughs on left and Jenna Cushnie collecting their A Level results.

Students at Moreton Hall are celebrating another exceptional year of academic success with over 70% of grades achieving A* to B.

For Principal Jonathan Forster – who retires this year – these results are a testament to the commitment and determination of staff and students alike. ‘During my time at Moreton, we have scaled every academic height and I am delighted to be leaving the school in such good shape for my successor George Budd’.

Amongst the many successes, particular mention should be made of Eliza Kiel, who achieved three A*s and takes up her place at King’s College, London to read Medicine.

The Grove School, Market Drayton celebrate fantastic set of A-level results

The Grove School, Market Drayton is continuing the great achievements with a fantastic set of A-level results. Students and staff are celebrating 100% pass rate in many subjects across the 16 offered.

Andy Rayner, Head of Sixth Form commented: “The students have worked so hard and that is evident in the results they have achieved. We have a great facility offering a wide range of extra-curricular activities making the Sixth Form appealing to students leaving The Grove School to continue their studies in our onsite Sixth Form”.

Headteacher of The Grove School, Sonia Taylor added: “I am extremely proud of the results our students have achieved this year. The Grove Sixth Form has a great team of specialist staff to support students through their studies. The continuation of study from The Grove School to the Sixth Form offers huge benefits and that is clear from the results achieved. I wish every student a happy and successful future”.

Shrewsbury School celebrates another excellent year for A-level results

Shrewsbury School students with the Headmaster, Leo Winkley: standing – Adam Pattenden and Oscar Mattinson; seated – Maddy Baly, Sophia Dixon and Ali Davies

Shrewsbury School is celebrating another enormously successful set of results.

This year’s Upper Sixth cohort are now poised to take up a raft of prestigious university places following an examination session that saw nearly three-quarters of all papers graded at A* – B level. Nine pupils achieved a clean sweep of A* or equivalent grades across their disciplines and a total of 37 pupils obtained all A or A* grades.

High attainment was demonstrated across the whole breadth of Shrewsbury’s diverse Sixth Form curriculum, with notable successes in the creative world of Theatre Studies and the technical and complex subject of Economics (in both of which over half the cohort was awarded either an A or an A*).

Some extraordinary projects were completed this year ranging from detailed assessments of the impact of Astrology or the developing world of artificial intelligence in sport through to one pupil who even constructed his own road-bicycle from scratch!

This year’s cohort have been rewarded for their inspirational and intensely detailed work with a stunning set of results – over 60% of them at A* and A.



Ellesmere College celebrates A-level success

Students from Ellesmere College celebrating their A’level results.

Students and staff at Ellesmere College are celebrating “outstanding” A-level results with an overall pass rate of 96%.

The results featured some highly impressive individual performances and more than 50% of all grades awarded were in the top A* A B grades, the threshold required for many Russell Group University places.

Headmaster Brendan Wignall said he was delighted with the results which follow the excellent showing of students in the BTEC Sports Performance and Excellence Diploma and the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma last month.

“I congratulate our A level, IB, and BTEC students on their outstanding achievements. It is a delight to see our students secure impressive grades such as these and it is particularly pleasing to see all who wish to progress to university being able to do so,” he said.

“It is even more impressive when taking into account the wide range of co-curricular activities they participate in as members of the choir, sports teams, orchestra, drama groups and debating.

“I commend them for participating fully in all the college has to offer and managing their academic commitment so effectively. Credit must also go to the excellent work of our teaching staff and, of course, to parents for their constant support and encouragement.”

Best A-level results for five years at Shrewsbury High School

Anna Jones is heading to Oxford University to read Chemistry having gained straight A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths.

Shrewsbury High School is celebrating its best A-level results in five years with just under half of all results graded A/A and three quarters of all grades A-B. Headteacher Jo Sharrock said she and all her staff were “delighted with today’s A-level results, thrilled for the girls and enormously proud of all that our class of 2019 has achieved.”

One quarter of the year group achieved a clean sweep of A/A grades with 3 girls gaining straight A in all subjects which is just phenomenal; May Davis (Chemistry, Maths, Further Maths and Physics) Anna Jones (Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths) and Abbie Spalding (Economics, English Literature and History).

Academic success has been across the full curriculum, with results in STEM particularly stellar; 100% A* – B grades in Physics and Further Maths, 93% A* – B grades in Maths and 86% A* – B grades in Chemistry. It is also pleasing to see similar success in Languages, with 100% A*A grades in German and Latin. This year also sees a record number of girls completing their EPQ where they have developed vital skills and deepened their passions. 11 gained an A* grade and 83% of all grades were A* – B.

Headteacher Ms Sharrock said she was extremely keen to recognise the talent and great effort put in by both girls and their teachers, “These superb results are testament to the brilliance of our girls and the expert support and inspirational teaching of our fantastic academic staff.

As a cohort the girls are intellectually curious, creative in their thinking and adept at problem solving. They have worked hard and shown resilience in the face of the tougher linear A-levels and I am thrilled that their endeavour has paid off. Alongside their study, they also found time to contribute fully to the wider life of the school through music, sport, drama, charity work and much more.

They have the strength of character, skills and qualities needed to thrive and they are ready for the world. We are so excited by all that they will contribute as global citizens and wish them well with the adventures that lie ahead.”

