Shropshire pub fire treated as suspected arson

A fire at The Countess’s Arms in Weston Heath, which severely damaged the former public house, is being treated as suspected arson.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent a significant number of appliances to the fire. Photo: @SFRS_SHardiman

Around 60 firefighters were called to the fire at around 3.51am on Monday.

It is believed that three fires at the location, including in the pub itself may have been started deliberately and the incident is being treated as suspected arson.

Fire appliances from Albrighton, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington attended the scene along with Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers.

There were no reported injuries.

PC Tony Smith said: “An investigation has been launched and officers have been carrying out local enquiries.

“If anyone witnessed the incident which we believe occurred between 2am and 4.30am, has any information or may have dash cam footage running in their vehicle at the time of driving past the pub which is on the A41 just south of Newport, please call West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident number 55s of 12 August 2019.”

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

