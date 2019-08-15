Five taken to hospital following collision near Oswestry

Five people have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, following a two-car collision last night, one of which had overturned.

The collision happened on the B4396 in Knockin Heath at 11.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent five ambulances, a senior paramedic, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered two cars with significant damage, one of which had overturned and come to rest in a field. There were three patients from the overturned car.

“A man, who was a rear seat passenger had to be cut free from the vehicle. He was treated for very serious injuries and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where on his arrival he was described as critical. The doctor travelled on the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

“The front seat passenger, also a man, was already out of the vehicle and was treated for serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.

“A third man from the car was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“A woman from the second car was taken to Princess Royal Hospital after being assessed at the scene whilst a fifth patient, also from the second car, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...