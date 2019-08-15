Elderly man robbed whilst using cashpoint in Wellington

Police are investigating after an elderly man was robbed whilst using a cashpoint in Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

The robbery took place at a cashpoint outside the TSB Bank in Wellington. Photo: West Mercia Police

The man was using a cashpoint at the TSB Bank in Walker Street at around 5pm when the robbery took place.

Investigating officers say the man had just withdrawn cash when another male pushed him aside and stole his money.

The male who stole the money is described at black and of a stocky build, wearing a zip-up brown jacket, dark trousers and trainers.

Anyone with information who can help to locate the male who stole money is asked to contact Telford Police and quote 524-S-150819.

