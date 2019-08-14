Man released from car following two vehicle collision in Beckbury

A man was released from a car by firefighters following a two vehicle collision in Beckbury.

The collision which involved a van and a car happened on Madeley Road at just before 6pm on Wednesday evening.

The casualty was released by fire crews using specialist cutting equipment to remove a car door.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Telford Central with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

Collision in Shrewsbury

Emergency services also dealt with a collision at Shelton, Shrewsbury, on Wednesday afternoon. The two vehicle collision happened at around 5.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and one fire appliance from Shrewsbury attended the scene.

