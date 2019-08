Firefighters have rescued a male who jumped into the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Wednesday evening.

The male was assisted to safety by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service Swift Water Technicians.

Five fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Shrewsbury and Wellington along with an operations officer.

West Mercia Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.

