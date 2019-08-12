Police officer injured after stopping vehicle in Clun

A police officer was injured at the weekend after a motorist was stopped for driving without insurance in Clun.

The incident happened in High Street, Clun, at just after 4pm on Saturday.

West Mercia Police say the officer was injured before the vehicle collided with a wall.

The officer received hospital treatment and has since been discharged.

A 22-year-old woman was arrested and has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nally said: “Thankfully the officer was not more seriously injured and has now been able to return to duty. An investigation is now on-going to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

Any witnesses should ring West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference 528s 100819 or alternatively Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

