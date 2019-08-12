Outstanding Ofsted report for Telford day nursery

Staff at a leading Telford nursery are celebrating the triple after gaining a third Outstanding Ofsted report in a row after judges told them they are “inspiring awe and wonder in children”.

ABC Hoo at Preston-upon-the-Weald Moors has never dipped below the Outstanding ranking

It means ABC Hoo at Preston-upon-the-Weald Moors has never dipped below the Outstanding ranking since opening its doors in August 2013.

The nursery is one of four in the ABC Day Nursery chain with the other three based at Hollinswood, Lightmoor and Hadley – all are rated Ofsted Outstanding.

The Ofsted report says the quality of teaching at ABC Hoo is “inspirational and highly responsive to children’s needs” and that “all children make exceptional progress and gain a wealth of useful skills which prepares them well for starting school”.

Owner Penny Hustwick said: “It’s brilliant news and a tribute to the continued hard work and dedication of staff.

“Our outstanding reputation across all four of our nurseries means parents have the reassurance of knowing their children are in the very best hands at all times.

“We have a tremendous Ofsted inspection record and are totally committed to maintaining the very high standards expected of us and those we expect of ourselves.

“I am extremely proud of my team who always go above and beyond in caring for our children. ABC Hoo is located in a wonderful rural setting which only adds to the pleasure of going there every day.

“We are always monitoring what we do and how we can improve things for the benefit of the children and their families – like being the first in the county to achieve national accreditation from The Curiosity Approach.

“This has proved to be a big hit with children, concentrating their imagination and focus on real objects – how they feel and act – rather than on plastic toys.

“We have also seen tremendous benefits from our ParentZone app, introduced so parents can follow their child’s learning journey online. It contains information about a child’s activities, comments from staff, messages from parents and so on. It has proved very useful for all concerned.”

The Ofsted report said: “Leaders and managers are inspirational and show exceptional commitment to achieving the highest possible standards for children. They are extremely proactive and embrace new ideas to extend the outstanding provision. For example, they have enhanced resources to further ignite children’s curiosity and inspire awe and wonder.

“The provider invests in her staff and ensures they are valued at every level. The team work exceptionally well together. Bespoke training is identified to raise staff’s knowledge and skills, such as how to maximise every learning opportunity.

“Leaders and managers rigorously monitor the progress children make. They expertly use this information to implement a specific learning focus to ensure every child benefits from high quality play experiences.”

