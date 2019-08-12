Motorists urged to ‘Slow Down’ as part of speed enforcement campaign

West Mercia Police are urging motorists to stay safe and keep speeds down as part of a national speed enforcement campaign starting this week.

The campaign is being run across the UK and co-ordinated by NPCC, the National Police Chiefs’ Council, to improve road safety and law enforcement.

It is being run from 12th – 25th August, to encourage motorists to think about their speed and to remind drivers to always travel within the speed limit.

Over the past three years in West Mercia 128 people have been killed and 1,019 seriously injured in collisions where speeding or use of inappropriate speed has been recorded as a contributory factor.

Throughout the campaign the Safer Roads Partnership, police officers, PCSO’s, special constables and community speed watch volunteers will be out and about in local communities taking part in a mixture of enforcement and educational initiatives.

Superintendent Mel Crowther, Force Operations comments: “Supporting this national campaign with local activities and increased enforcement is an important way of raising the issue and highlighting the dangers of speeding. There are many local residents in our region whose quality of life is affecting by people speeding through their community and families that unfortunately know far too well the devastating consequences that speeding and collisions can lead to.

“We’d like to take the opportunity during this campaign to remind people of the consequences of speeding. Apart from the obvious consequences if you are involved in a collision, if prosecuted for speeding, the minimum penalty is a £100 fine and 3 penalty points. You could be disqualified from driving if you build up 12 or more penalty points within a period of 3 years.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...