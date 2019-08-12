Firefighters tackle fire at former pub on A41 at Weston Heath

Around 60 firefighters this morning tackled a severe fire at the former The Countess’s Arms public house on the A41 in Weston Heath.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has a significant number of appliances at the fire Photo: @SFRS_SHardiman

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were involved in a large-scale operation after being called to the fire at around 3.51am today.

Eleven fire appliances including the Aerial Ladder Platform, the Incident Support Unit, the Light Pumping Unit and the Rescue Tender were mobilised to tackle the fire.

Fire appliances from Albrighton, Newport, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, Tweedale and Wellington are at the scene along with Operations, Hazmat, Fire Investigation, Safety and Principal officers.

West Mercia Police also attended, a section of the A41 was closed for a time.

The building has been extensively damaged by fire, and building control officers were called to attend.

@shropsfire currently dealing with fire in public house on A41. Significant number of resources in attendance. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/9uISkp7VS5 — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) August 12, 2019 @shropsfire good progress being made using speacialist appliances to get water to the incident to allow us to work above the fire and provide firefighters with jets. pic.twitter.com/sBYmVKK75I — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) August 12, 2019 @shropsfire have 10 assets in attendance and approximately 60 firefighters dealing with severe fire on A41 at Weston Heath. Working with partners to minimise disruption to passing traffic. Please avoid area if possible. pic.twitter.com/qPVsLixcTH — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) August 12, 2019

A41 now reopened to allow traffic flow around Weston Heath. Many thanks for your patience allowing @shropsfire to deal with significant fire. pic.twitter.com/yhr09b14Sn — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) August 12, 2019

Incident at Weston Heath now scaled down to 2 fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform. Many thanks to all attending crews and Fire Control from @shropsfire for your efforts👍#oneteam #OpsExcellence pic.twitter.com/xjcpIic8h1 — Simon Hardiman (@SFRS_SHardiman) August 12, 2019

In attendance as relief crew at significant fire at former Countess Arms public house on A41 at Western Heath 🔥🚒 Working with @SFRS_TelfordCtl @SFRS_Shrews to extinguish pockets of fire 🔥 💦 #OneTeam pic.twitter.com/zEcyIRAcgT — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) August 12, 2019

