Dana footbridge refurbishment to be completed by November

Work to refurbish the Dana footbridge in Shrewsbury is set to be completed by November.

Refurbishment work progresses at Dana footbridge in Shrewsbury. Photo: Network Rail

The work began last December and was expected to be completed by this summer, the reopening was delayed after engineers uncovered extensive steelwork repairs that were required to strengthen the footbridge as well as brick and timber repairs and replacements on the structure.

Chris Wildy, works delivery manager for Network Rail in Wales and Borders said: “While refurbishing Dana footbridge our engineers uncovered much more extensive steel work repairs that were required to strengthen the structure and our teams have been working very hard to complete these essential repairs.”

The windows on the footbridge are also being replaced and the deck walkway is being renewed with an anti-slip surface. The structure will be deep cleaned, surfaces grit blasted and re-painted, ensuring that the appearance of the footbridge is improved.

Network Rail teams have also been carrying out essential repairs to the station canopies over platforms 4, 5, 6 and 7 and this work is due to be completed later this month.

Chris Wildy added: “We understand these structures are part of the historic fabric of Shrewsbury station and this upgrade work will see the historic station refreshed for the benefit of passengers and the local community.

“We would like to thank the local community and passengers for their patience while we continue to carry out this work and assure them that we are doing all we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete this essential work as soon as possible.”

This latest phase of canopy work has been part-funded by the Railway Heritage Trust.



