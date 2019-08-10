Lightning strike causes fire in roof space of Shrewsbury home

A lightning strike caused a small fire in the roof space of a Shrewsbury home yesterday afternoon.

The property in Everley Close, Bicton Heath, was struck at around 5.30pm as lightning, thunder, strong winds and heavy rain hit the area.

Two fire appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury to the property, with an operations officer.

Firefighters used knapsacks to extinguish the fire.

The British Red Cross Fire and Emergency Support Service (FESS) and a utility company also attended.

