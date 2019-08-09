17.2 C
Weather Warning: Heavy rain and strong winds forecast for Shropshire

By Chris Pritchard

An unseasonable area of low-pressure will bring bouts of heavy rain and strong winds to Shropshire today and tomorrow.

A yellow rain warning came into force at midnight and is valid until 11.59pm tonight.

Heavy rain could cause disruption. Image: Met Office
Heavy rain could cause disruption. Image: Met Office

The Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for all-day Saturday.

Strong winds could cause disruption. Image: Met Office
Strong winds could cause disruption. Image: Met Office

Neil Armstrong, Chief Meteorologist at the Met Office said: “This low-pressure system will bring challenging conditions, including unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain, from the west during Friday and Saturday. Summer storms – compared with those in autumn and winter – always have the potential to create additional impacts because more people are likely to be outdoors. Additionally, with trees in full leaf they are more vulnerable to being brought down by strong winds.”

Commenting on the road conditions for motorists during the period, Highways England’s Head of Road Safety, Richard Leonard, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed until conditions improve. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care, allowing more time.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”

Shropshire Weather Forecast

Friday: Rain clears early on, and then it will be dry for a time before heavy showers arrive in the afternoon, bringing a risk of hail and thunder. Winds strengthening later. A high of 22C.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday: Heavy, thundery showers on Saturday with very strong, gusty winds and local gales possible. Less windy and turning fresher through Sunday and Monday with sunshine and scattered showers.

Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
