Thousands expected to visit 132nd Shrewsbury Flower Show

Thousands of visitors will be attending the 132nd Shrewsbury Flower Show over the next two days.

With eye catching floral displays, colourful blooms, unusual plants and vegetables, and creative show gardens, show goers will be able to enjoy an exciting programme of live music, daring stunts, equestrian entertainment, cookery demonstrations, and talks on gardening and horticulture. Ending each day will be the ever popular firework extravaganza.

Headline acts include celebrity gardener David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden, John Torode, the well-loved culinary expert from Masterchef, live music from Scouting For Girls on Saturday night, and high octane arena thrills from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team. Gary Mullen and The Works – Queen Tribute band will perform to audiences on Friday, along with local choirs Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir on Friday, and Of One Accord on Saturday.

Andrew Cross, chair of the Shropshire Horticultural Society, said:

“This year marks the 132nd Shrewsbury Flower Show and we are delighted to have lined up another exciting programme of activities, experts, entertainment, and live music. Not to mention the flowers which form the centrepiece of a day out here in The Quarry, a glorious park in the centre of Shrewsbury.

“We are really excited to welcome amateur and professional competitors in our floral marquees, many of the displays we are expecting to see will be simply stunning, and a real treat.

“We also have a wide variety of attractions in our dedicated children’s area, all of which are free, there will be food and drink offerings to suit all tastes, and a selection of trade stalls.

“The show is a major event on the British horticultural calendar and we are confident that this year will be another outstanding success.”

Visitors to the show are advised to see Shropshire Council’s guide to parking and transport arrangements.

