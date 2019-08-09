Emergency services deal with collisions in Wellington and Waters Upton

Emergency services have dealt with collisions in Wellington and Waters Upton this afternoon.

In Wellington, a car came to rest on its side and blocked Holyhead Road following a two car collision at just after midday.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

A two car collision also took place on the A442 at Waters Upton at around 12.30pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service attended making the vehicles electrically safe.



