Car parking charges to be introduced at Albrighton and Shifnal railway stations

Car parking charges are to be introduced at Albrighton and Shifnal railway stations by West Midlands Railway.

Andy Camp, commercial director for London Northwestern Railway and West Midlands Railway, said:

“We are making significant investment in our car parks and it is only fair that those who use them pay towards their upkeep, as already happens at the majority of stations.

“We have listened to feedback and reduced the daily rate to £3 from the £4.50 initially proposed. With an annual car park season ticket the cost to drivers will be just £1.12 per day.

“Importantly, these charges will reduce the impact of ‘rail heading’, where drivers travel many miles to avoid parking fees at their nearest station, squeezing out local residents.”

Drivers can purchase season tickets in advance, pay at machines on-site or download an app.

Supporting Shropshire Live...