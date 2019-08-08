Two Telford drug dealers jailed

Two Telford drug dealers have been jailed after the hotels they stayed in raised suspicions they were using drugs.

Daniel Luke Jones and Gemma Buxton. Photos: West Mercia Police

In January last year a hotel in Wellington contacted police concerned a man and a woman staying in a room at the premises were smoking cannabis. Officers attended and found Daniel Luke Jones and Gemma Buxton in possession of 16 wraps of crack cocaine, more than five and half grams of cocaine and almost 30 grams of heroin. The pair were also in found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

Jones and Buxton were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

A few weeks later in February 2018, police received a report from a hotel near Donnington raising concerns cannabis was being smoked on the premises. Officers attended and once again found Jones and Buxton in possession of Class A drugs. 39 wraps of cocaine and six packages of heroin equating to just under one gram were seized by police. The pair were also found to be in possession of a small amount of cannabis.

On Friday 2 August, Jones, 25, and Buxton, 34, both from Trench, were sentenced to five years and six months after pleading guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court to possession with intent to supply drugs. Jones was given an additional three years for driving while disqualified. His sentence will run consecutively giving him a total sentence of eight years and six months.

Telford CID Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor led the investigation into the pair and has praised both hotels for contacting police about their concerns.

He said: “Over the past few years a lot of work has been carried out with hotels, and other industries, to help staff spot the signs someone may being exploited or criminal activity is taken place. The actions of both hotels in this instance meant we were able to find two local dealers in possession of a large amount of drugs, taking drugs off the streets and ensuring the dealers were jailed.

“We know the misery drugs bring to our local communities and we will not stop in our efforts to take action against those responsible for drug dealing in Telford.”

