Man dies and woman seriously injured following collision near Market Drayton

A man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a three vehicle collision near Market Drayton.

The collision took place at just before 10.30pm on Wednesday on the A53 Newcastle Road near the junction of Sandy Lane in the village of Ashley four miles north east of Market Drayton.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, ambulance staff found a serious collision between a van, a 4×4 and a car.

“The van was on fire and sadly, nothing could be done to save a man who was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A woman in her 40s from the 4×4 had been pulled from the vehicle by quick thinking bystanders fearing it might catch fire too. She was assessed and treated at the scene for serious injuries.

“She was taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at Royal Stoke University Hospital; one of the doctors travelled with the ambulance crew.

“No-one in the car was hurt.”

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and two doctors from the North Staffordshire BASICS scheme were sent to the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent the rescue pump from Market Drayton, to support Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service colleagues from Loggerheads and Newcastle.

Supporting Shropshire Live...