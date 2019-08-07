19.6 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, August 7, 2019
Home News

Two children airlifted and five others injured following collision near Oswestry

By Chris Pritchard

Two children were airlifted to hospital and five others injured following a collision at Llynclys crossroads near Oswestry this morning.

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Four children and three adults were involved in the two-car collision which took place on the A483 at Llynclys south of Oswestry at around 10.28am.

Two children were airlifted to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool. West Midlands Ambulance Service transported the other casualties by road ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars which had been involved in a collision.

“Two children, a girl and a boy, were assessed and received trauma treatment by the team of ambulance staff and doctors on scene for potentially serious injuries. They were both airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for specialist trauma care.

“A boy, girl, two men and a woman who were also involved in the collision were assessed on scene after suffering a range of less serious injuries. All five patients were given treatment before they were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulances for further checks.”

Emergency services including four ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Tatenhill both with BASICS doctors on board were sent to the scene. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services sent four fire appliances including the rescue tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

Crews removed the door from one of the vehicles using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area following the collision.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

aico new build

Aico Open Day to welcome local community and employees

Aico, the Market Leader in domestic Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms, will be relocating in October 2019 to a brand-new purpose-built three storey building in Oswestry.
Read Article
Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article

News

News

Midlands Air Ambulance - Generic

Two children airlifted and five others injured following collision near Oswestry

Two children were airlifted to hospital and five others injured following a collision at Llynclys crossroads near Oswestry this morning.
Read Article

Man who attacked woman in Telford is jailed and put on sex offenders register

A man who attacked a woman in Telford earlier this year has been jailed and put on the sex offenders register for life.
Read Article

Man jailed after police seize cannabis farm in Wem

A man has been jailed after more than 400 cannabis plants with a value of in excess of £100,000 were seized by police in Wem.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

The scene at Shifnal on day three as Shropshire were beaten by Berkshire in the Unicorns Championship

Champions Berkshire complete victory over Shropshire’s cricketers

Shropshire became the latest side to be beaten by a strong Berkshire team as the Minor Counties champions for the last three years completed victory by 241 runs on the final afternoon at Shifnal.
Read Article
Rob smith on the track at Snetterton. Photo: DSdigital/Dickon Siddall

Circumstances conspire against Telford’s Smith at Snetterton

Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship driver Rob Smith found himself well and truly in the wars during the sixth event of the 2019 season at Snetterton.
Read Article

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town begin the 2019/20 campaign with a priceless victory against former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Professor Anna Sutton UCS, Paige Eades Morris Scholar and Robin Morris Chairman of Morris & Co

Morris Scholarship awarded at University Centre Shrewsbury

A Shrewsbury teenager who impressed with her hard work and positive attitude has been awarded the first Morris Scholarship at University Centre Shrewsbury.
Read Article
Pave Aways Design Manager Keeley Fox with Blacon High School Head Teacher Rachel Hudson

Shropshire education specialist appointed to school build

Building contractor Pave Aways has been appointed on a £2.1m contract to design and build an extension at Blacon High School in Cheshire.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Based Radfield Home Care - National Office Team

Awards all round for Radfield Home Care

Home care user-review website, Homecare.co.uk has awarded Shrewsbury based, Radfield Home Care’s branch network with four accolades in its 2019 Top 20 Home Care Provider awards.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Cathy Ellis with the restored hearse which will be on display at Shrewsbury Flower Show

WRR Pugh & Son to unveil historic hearse at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show

A historic hearse dating back to around 1850 will be officially unveiled by WRR Pugh & Son at this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show after an extensive restoration project.
Read Article
The Walled Garden at Attingham Park. Photo: National Trust/Rachel Barnes

Writer and broadcaster Jules Hudson to visit Attingham Park

Writer and broadcaster Jules Hudson will visit the National Trust’s Attingham Park this month, to sign copies of his book ‘Walled Gardens’.
Read Article
Runners Generic Pixabay

Oswestry 10k is proving popular with runners

Organisers of the Oswestry 10K say they have had an amazing response so far and are appealing to anyone still interested in taking part to get their entry in quickly.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

David Domoney from ITV’s Love Your Garden is appearing at this year's show

Final preparations take place ahead of Shrewsbury Flower Show

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are putting the final touches to The Quarry ahead of what promises to be another bumper event.
Read Article
Georgie Dixon, marketing and event coordinator at sponsors Rybrook Shrewsbury with Hannah Gamston, event manager at Severn Hospice

Severn Hospice revs up support for outdoor cinema

A Shropshire car dealership is revving up support for a local charity by backing its upcoming outdoor cinema screening events.
Read Article
An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Alex Archibald and Bethany Tomlinson pictured in the right of the photo with their team at Lyfbar in Lawley, Telford

Telford healthy eatery in spotlight for entrepreneurial spirit

An enterprising couple who launched an innovative healthy food eatery in Lawley, Telford have seen their talents recognised in a major National Awards Scheme.
Read Article
The Steam Wagon

The Steam Wagon reopens following £465,000 investment

A Shrewsbury pub has relaunched following a transformational, £465,000 investment by independent pub owners Punch, alongside new Publican Victoria Martin.
Read Article
Cllr Lee Carter cuts the ribbon at the opening of Nanny's Craft Bakery in Wellington with the Dimitrov family

New Bulgarian bakery is first of its kind in the region

A new artisan bakery specialising in products made to ‘secret’ Bulgarian recipes has opened in Wellington.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
19.6 ° C
21.1 °
17.8 °
63 %
8.2kmh
40 %
Wed
21 °
Thu
21 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
18 °
Sun
17 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP