Two children airlifted and five others injured following collision near Oswestry

Two children were airlifted to hospital and five others injured following a collision at Llynclys crossroads near Oswestry this morning.

Four children and three adults were involved in the two-car collision which took place on the A483 at Llynclys south of Oswestry at around 10.28am.

Two children were airlifted to Alder Hey hospital in Liverpool. West Midlands Ambulance Service transported the other casualties by road ambulance to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Crews arrived to find two cars which had been involved in a collision.

“Two children, a girl and a boy, were assessed and received trauma treatment by the team of ambulance staff and doctors on scene for potentially serious injuries. They were both airlifted to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool for specialist trauma care.

“A boy, girl, two men and a woman who were also involved in the collision were assessed on scene after suffering a range of less serious injuries. All five patients were given treatment before they were conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulances for further checks.”

Emergency services including four ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Tatenhill both with BASICS doctors on board were sent to the scene. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police also attended the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Services sent four fire appliances including the rescue tender from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington.

Crews removed the door from one of the vehicles using Holmatro cutting equipment.

Police advised motorists to avoid the area following the collision.

Supporting Shropshire Live...