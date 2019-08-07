Trust introduces domestic violence advisors at Shropshire’s acute hospitals

Specialist advisors are being introduced at Shropshire’s acute hospitals to support victims of domestic violence.

The first of the advisors, Ali Gunn, took up her post at PRH this week

Independent Domestic Violence Advisors (IDVAs) will be based at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital (RSH).

The first of the advisors, Ali Gunn, took up her post at PRH this week. The RSH advisor will take up her post in the next few weeks.

The advisors work for West Mercia Women’s Aid and their posts are being funded by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner.

Teresa Tanner, Domestic Abuse Lead for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs PRH and RSH, said: “We ran a successful pilot with domestic violence advisors at our hospitals a few years ago and at the end of last year I was contacted to see if we could take this project forward.

“We are delighted that we have been able to make this happen and we look forward to working with Ali and her colleague at RSH to help victims of domestic violence.”

The two independent advisors will primarily work within the Emergency Departments and Maternity service at SaTH, which is where the majority of referrals come from.

Teresa said: “Annually, SaTH reports around 150 high-risk domestic violence incidents to West Mercia Police’s Domestic Abuse Unit, higher than the average for acute NHS Trusts.

“Clinical staff already complete domestic abuse awareness as part of their statutory training. Having specialist advisors at our two hospitals will help us to make sure victims of domestic violence get the right help more quickly.”

John Campion West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner said: “It is so important that victims of domestic abuse are getting the support they need early on, and I remain committed to ensuring that that happens. The sooner services like Women’s Aid can intervene, the better.

“The new locations for the IDVAs will be invaluable. Survivors who have been supported by the service have previously said that they felt ‘safe’ and ‘protected’ and that they saw their IDVA as their ‘guardian angel’.”

Sue Coleman, Chief Executive for West Mercia Women’s Aid, said: “The new IDVA service will have the opportunity to work alongside health professionals. We have been discussing with hospital managers how to best ensure that hospital staff can call upon IDVAs to support patients who disclose their experience of abuse, whilst in the safe and confidential hospital environment.

“Women’s Aid has piloted work in hospitals in the past, and it was extremely successful. We are really pleased to now have the capacity to develop this work in the longer term, and know that the presence of IDVAs in hospitals will make it possible for more people to feel safe and confident in asking for help with domestic abuse.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...