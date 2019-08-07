Man who attacked woman in Telford is jailed and put on sex offenders register

A man who attacked a woman in Telford earlier this year has been jailed and put on the sex offenders register for life.

Vasilic Tobos, 20, from Blakemore in Brookside was sentenced to six years and will spend his life time on the sex offenders register after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault.

He was found guilty of the attack at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday, after he grabbed a woman, in her late 20s, in the Bridgnorth Road area of Brookside on January 27.

DC Jennifer Cleeve was the officer who investigated the case and has praised the victim.

DC Cleeve said: “This was a complex and challenging investigation with very little evidence to link the defendant to the scene however through social media and piecing together Tobos actions and movements we were able to present a case to the CPS.

“I’m pleased the jury has now found him guilty of the attack. These cases are always so incredibly sensitive with victims showing great courage and bravery in coming forward and I’d like to thank the victim for the courage she’s shown and hope this sentence gives her some sense of justice.”

