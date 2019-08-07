Man jailed after police seize cannabis farm in Wem

A man has been jailed after more than 400 cannabis plants with a value of in excess of £100,000 were seized by police in Wem.

On June 26 police carried out a warrant at a property on High Street in Wem where they found the whole building had been converted into a cannabis farm.

Along with the cannabis plants, which were at varying levels of maturity, lighting equipment, electricity cables and water piping all associated with cannabis production were found. Cash and a car were also seized.

On Monday 5 August Bardhi Gurra, aged 35 and originally from Albania, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to two years and four months after he pleaded guilty to the production of cannabis.

Gurra will serve part of his sentence in the UK before being deported to his home country where he will serve the remainder.

DS Andy Chatting from Shropshire’s Local Organised Crime Team, said: “This activity to tackle organised crime in our rural communities was as a direct result of information given to us by our local communities and I hope this result offers some reassurance to local residents that we are listening to their concerns and taking action.

“We will continue to disrupt serious criminality linked to drugs and can assure members of the community this type of enforcement activity will continue.”

