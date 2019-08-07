Birmingham man jailed for drug offences after being stopped on M54 in Telford

A Birmingham man has been jailed after he was stopped on the M54 in Telford in possession of Class A drugs.

Last month Mohammed Sohil was stopped by police between junctions 5 and 6 on the M54 where he was found in possession of more than 100 wraps of heroin. Three mobile phones were also seized from the vehicle.

Sohil, 21, from Oldbury, was sentenced to two years four months at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 5 August after pleading guilty to drug offences.

It’s believed Sohil was travelling into Telford to deal drugs as part of a county lines drug network.

West Mercia Police’s Detective Sergeant Jon Taylor leads a team dedicated to tackling county lines drug supply across Telford & Wrekin.

He said: “County lines drug supply sees dealers use a dedicated phone line for drug users to order their drugs with the main dealers often orchestrating the network from elsewhere in the country, usually but not always, larger towns and cities.

“Our priority is making our communities even safer and we will do all we can to target those involved in the supply of drugs and county lines. On a daily basis we are taking action to tackle county lines with focused operations taking place throughout the year to relentlessly pursue those involved.

“However, enforcement alone cannot tackle the issue and it is important we work together with our partners and local communities to raise awareness and educate people around they can do if they suspect someone is involved.”

