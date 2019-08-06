RSPCA rescue cat left dangling on barbed wire fencing

A cat left dangling on a barbed wire fence after his skin got caught and began to tear is recovering after being rescued by the RSPCA.

The cat is making a great recovery and now an appeal has been launched to find his owner. Photos: RSPCA

The cat was found hanging from the fence and was unable to free himself as every time he moved his skin began to tear. To make matters worse there was a roll of barbed wire below his body and every time he moved his feet were catching on it.

A member of the public saw the distressed cat on Friday afternoon, near Duke Street, St George’s, in Telford, and alerted the RSPCA.

Inspector Nayman Dunderdale was sent to the scene and could see the barbed wire had caught in the cat’s skin near his back leg and was causing it to rip.

He managed to cut the cat free and rushed him to a nearby veterinary surgery for treatment where he is said to be recovering well from his ordeal. The cat was given pain relief and the skin which had ripped has now been stapled together.

Nayman said: “It looks like he tried to jump the barbed wire fence but he got attached to it and obviously as he tried to free himself, the wire ripped his skin.

“The situation was made worse as there was a roll of discarded barbed wire underneath and this must have pricked his feet every time he moved.

“I have no idea how long he was in this predicament but it was lucky he was spotted when he was – he really was in a vulnerable position.

“This just shows how dangerous barbed wire can be and we would urge people to take extra care when installing fencing or security measures and to avoid using barbed wire where possible, particularly if its located somewhere where animals may become trapped easily.”

The RSPCA is now trying to trace the owner of the male cat who is not microchipped but is neutered.

Nayman added: “This cat appears to be a well-cared for pet and I believe someone will be missing him and am sure he will want to be reunited with his owner while he recovers from his ordeal.”

