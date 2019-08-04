Warning after livestock medication stolen during burglary in Llanymynech

Police have issued a warning after a quantity of livestock medication was stolen during a burglary in Llanymynech.

Livestock medication was stolen during the burglary. Photo: West Mercia Police

Vials of Ketamine (brand name of Ketamador), diazepam, morphine, Somulose, Atropine and adrenaline were stolen during the burglary at around 5am on Saturday.

Inspector Nigel Morgan said: “We are urging members of the public to be vigilant following the burglary.

“The items that were taken are intended for livestock only and could potentially be fatal if consumed by humans.

“Our local Safer Neighbourhood Team will be patrolling in the area but we would advise anyone who comes across the vials or any boxes of medication to hand them in to their local police station immediately where they can safely be destroyed.

Anyone with information or who locates any of the medication is asked to call 101 quoting incident 158S of 3 August.

