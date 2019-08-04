Firefighters use specialist equipment to rescue cow stuck in slurry pit

Firefighters have rescued a cow which had become stuck in a slurry pit at a farm in near Ellesmere.
Fire crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington were called to the farm at The Trench at around 5pm on Saturday.
Crews used an inflatable rescue path to access to the animal who was safely rescued.
@SFRS_Wellington Large Animal Rescue Unit assisted by @SFRS_Oswestry and local crew from #Ellesmere successfully rescued ‘Daisy’ from open slurry pit. Thanks to #StapeleyVets for advice and support. #OneTeam #TodayWeMadeADifference pic.twitter.com/KUYFTUzaSd— James Bainbridge (@SFRS_JBainbr) August 3, 2019
Supporting Shropshire Live...