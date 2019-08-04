Firefighters use specialist equipment to rescue cow stuck in slurry pit

Firefighters have rescued a cow which had become stuck in a slurry pit at a farm in near Ellesmere.

An inflatable rescue path was used to access the animal. Photo: @SFRS_JBainbr

Fire crews from Ellesmere, Oswestry and Wellington were called to the farm at The Trench at around 5pm on Saturday.

Crews used an inflatable rescue path to access to the animal who was safely rescued.

Supporting Shropshire Live...