Emergency services deal with collisions across Shropshire

Emergency services have dealt with a number of collisions in Shropshire over the past 24 hours.

West Mercia Police has urged motorists to take care and drive to the conditions of the road.

In the latest incident, a motorcyclist and car were involved in a collision on the B4363 at Cleobury Mortimer at around 12.40pm today.

One casualty was in the care of air ambulance personnel, according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Earlier on Sunday, a car and motorcyclist collided on the A49 south of Church Stretton at Marshbrook at just before 9am. One of the casualties was released from a vehicle involved using specialist cutting equipment.

A collision also closed the A442 at Quatford early this morning, the road was closed between Bridgnorth Roundabout and Dudmaston Estate.

Yesterday evening, a car left the carriageway of the A5 near Oswestry and ended up in a ditch.

