21.6 C
Shropshire
Sunday, August 4, 2019
Home News

Car ends up in ditch at Queens Head near Oswestry

By Chris Pritchard

Four casualties were treated by paramedics after a car left the A5 and came to rest in a ditch near Oswestry on Saturday evening.

The single vehicle collision happened at just after 6pm at Queens Head.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry with an operations officer.

Crews worked at the scene to stabilised the vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and West Mercia Police also attended.

The road was closed for a time following the incident.

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article

News

News

Car and motorcyclist collide on A49 at Marshbrook

A motorcyclist and car collided on the A49 at Marshbrook this morning.
Read Article
Livestock medication was stolen during the burglary. Photo: West Mercia Police

Warning after livestock medication stolen during burglary in Llanymynech

Police have issued a warning after a quantity of livestock medication was stolen during a burglary in Llanymynech.
Read Article

Car ends up in ditch at Queens Head near Oswestry

Four casualties were treated by paramedics after a car left the A5 and came to rest in a ditch near Oswestry on Saturday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Match Report: Shrewsbury Town 1 – 0 Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town begin the 2019/20 campaign with a priceless victory against former Premier League outfit Portsmouth.
Read Article

Match Preview: Shrewsbury Town V Portsmouth

Shrewsbury Town kick-off the 2019/20 campaign with a tricky fixture against promotion hopefuls Portsmouth.
Read Article
Shifnal will host Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Berkshire which starts on Sunday

Shropshire’s cricketers looking forward to hosting defending champions Berkshire

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones insists Shropshire's cricketers are looking forward to the challenge of facing defending Minor Counties champions Berkshire.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Sally Themans

Retail expert Sally joins national award scheme judging panel

A Shropshire retail expert has joined a list of high profile judges for a prestigious national award scheme.
Read Article
Cargotec Industrial Park

Ellesmere industrial estate sold as a significant industrial investment opportunity

An established industrial estate close to Ellesmere town centre has been sold.
Read Article
Marisa Fernandez founded Bright Owls in 2010

Shropshire language school marks ninth birthday

A Shropshire language school is celebrating its ninth birthday with a new website and the launch of new language courses for 2019.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Backbeat Music School is the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie

New Shropshire rock music school invites budding musicians to taster day

A new rock music school is inviting budding musicians of all ages and abilities to its free taster day.
Read Article
Tim Gaudin, Janna Vigar, Jo Shield and Peter Stephens at the family bereavement group

Success for Ludlow bereavement support group

A family bereavement group which launched in Ludlow last summer has helped and supported around 30 local people since it was set up.
Read Article

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020 alongside three new national Krazy Races events

Entries open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2020

Entries are now open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races which is returning to The Quarry in 2020.
Read Article
Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
scattered clouds
21.6 ° C
23.9 °
19.4 °
68 %
4.6kmh
40 %
Sun
24 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
18 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
20 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP