Car ends up in ditch at Queens Head near Oswestry

Four casualties were treated by paramedics after a car left the A5 and came to rest in a ditch near Oswestry on Saturday evening.

The single vehicle collision happened at just after 6pm at Queens Head.

Three fire appliances were mobilised from Baschurch and Oswestry with an operations officer.

Crews worked at the scene to stabilised the vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service, an air ambulance and West Mercia Police also attended.

The road was closed for a time following the incident.

