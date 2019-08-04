Car and motorcyclist collide on A49 at Marshbrook

A motorcyclist and car collided on the A49 south of Church Stretton at Marshbrook this morning.

The collision happened at just before 9am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service reports that two casualties were taken to hospital.

One of the casualties was released from the vehicle involved using specialist cutting equipment.

The A49 was closed to traffic following the collision with emergency services working at the scene.

An air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service and two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Craven Arms and Wellington.

West Mercia Police advised motorists to avoid the area.

A49 south of Church Stretton junct of B4370 at Marshbrook. Plse avoid the area to prevent delays whilst emergency services deal with a collision #highways @WMerciaPolice pic.twitter.com/Kf4KkfSimB — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) August 4, 2019 Road closure due to a police led serious incident #A49 #ChurchStretton Both directions between #B5477 and #B4370 Expect delays in the area. Updates to follow — Highways England (@HighwaysWMIDS) August 4, 2019

