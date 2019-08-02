Shropshire museums among finalists in volunteer awards

Three Shropshire museums are among the finalists in the 2019 West Midlands Volunteer Awards.

The prestigious ceremony – which will take place in Birmingham in September – recognises the efforts of volunteers who are instrumental in the continuing success of 139 museums across the region.

Awards are open to any individual or group of volunteers from an Accredited Museum, or working towards accreditation, in Birmingham, the Black Country, Herefordshire, Shropshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Worcestershire.

The finalists from Shropshire are RAF Cosford Museum and Shropshire Museums in the Individual category and Ludlow Museum Resource Centre, Shropshire Museums, in the group category.

West Midlands Museum Development (WMMD) organises the awards – a programme set up four years ago with funding from Arts Council England and managed by Ironbridge Gorge Museums Trust.

Four of the five categories are nominated, Individual, Young Person, Group and Project, with the fifth award for excellence being chosen by judges for the overall winner.

The first phase of the process involved volunteers being nominated by a third person, a colleague, friend, visitor or family member.

Charlotte Edwards, of WMMD, said: “We have had an excellent response to our plea to get involved in this year’s awards and it just goes to show what an excellent job our volunteers do in keeping our many museums going across the region and making them interesting, educational and fun places to visit during the course of the year.

“I would like to thank all those people who took the trouble to vote – it really does make these awards special for those involved – and we look forward to welcoming all nominees and their nominators to the awards ceremony at the Birmingham Hippodrome on September 11.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...