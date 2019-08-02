16.9 C
Shropshire
Friday, August 2, 2019
Home News

Latest inspection says urgent action needed at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

By Chris Pritchard

The Care Quality Commission says that urgent action is needed at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals following an unannounced inspection of emergency departments.

The CQC carried out visits to the emergency departments at the Princess Royal Hospital and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on 15 and 16 April this year.

It follows an inspection in August last year in which the CQC asked the Trust to report to it weekly following concerns.

A report following the latest inspection says that on a single day, 11 children at the Princess Royal Hospital were left without being seen due to lengthy waits.

Some children are reported to have shown possible symptoms of sepsis. Case notes were also not completed for the young patients.

Inadequate levels of staff also meant six children left the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital without being seen due to long waiting times.

The report also said too many people were waiting too long to be seen by staff, and there was insufficient protection for patients with mental health issues.

The CQC has said the Trust which is rated ‘Inadequate’ must implement an effective system to assess all children presenting at its emergency departments within 15 minutes of arrival, as well as ensuring it has the right numbers and mix of staff on duty to undertake triage and escalate clinical risks in a timely way.

Trust says improvements have been made

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust which runs both hospitals says improvements have been made following the inspection in April.

Barbara Beal, Director of Nursing, Midwifery and Quality at SaTH, said: “Following the focussed inspection of our Emergency Departments by the CQC in April our teams, working with our healthcare partners, have made a series of significant improvements for both our patients and our staff.

“We recognise the areas of concern highlighted by the CQC and are sorry we were not able to make improvements more quickly. We are working with our staff, clinicians, and regulators, including CQC, to increase the pace of our improvements to provide a greater level of confidence and assurance.

“Some of the work we are doing is ongoing and we expect to see further improvements over the coming months.”

The Trust has approved spending of over £1 million on additional staffing for its emergency departments with a clear recruitment drive for additional nursing staff.

It has recruited additional nurses to ensure children are seen in its emergency departments within 15 minutes of arrival.

Four new paediatric nurses have been employed with two more due to start in September and 13 registered nurses have been appointed with an additional 13 newly qualified nurses due to start in September.

It is also undertaking a Value Stream as part of a Transforming Care programme to improve patient flow for minor injuries.

Barbara added: “We are continuing to work hard to not only implement improvements, but to ensure they become embedded. There have been some significant changes to strengthen the Executive and Senior Leadership teams since this inspection was carried out and we are focussed on making SaTH the best it can be for patients, visitors and staff.

“Our workforce remains a major issue for us, but we are making some progress in this area. We have recently secured an additional 50 nurses across all departments in our hospitals and interviewed a further 90 last week.

“Although we have also improved recruitment in our Emergency Departments, this is an area that remains fragile, particularly in respect of Middle-tier doctors and is an area which we will continue to focus on.”

Areas of improvement highlighted

The report highlighted a number of improvements made at the Trust.

It says that Junior doctors spoke positively about working in the emergency departments and said Consultants were supportive and always accessible.

An increase of Band 6 nursing staff and the appointment of four substantive Consultants were considered as positive by staff.

Staff reported morale improving and described an “appetite for change” with staff feeling supported and encouraged to be open and transparent. Staff from all disciplines said they could raise concerns without fear.

Staff had access to a Sepsis trolley which had step-by-step guidance and equipment needed for dealing with suspected Sepsis patients, with a doctor identified daily to carry a dedicated Sepsis bleep to respond quickly to suspected cases.

Council leader says Government must act urgently

The leader of Telford & Wrekin Council today said the Government must take urgent and even closer interest in the way that the Trust is managed.

Council leader Shaun Davies said: “The Council has been raising concerns with the Government and NHS about how SaTH is run now for a number of years.

“We welcome recent changes in senior management at the Trust but these will take time to have an effect and that is why urgent action, support and resources are needed now.

“Government ministers must take a personal and very close interest in what’s happening at SaTH because we have been warning them and NHS senior managers about it for years.

“We want best healthcare for our area as possible. In so many ways we are supporting our hospital and the hard working staff there who face very difficult challenges.

“We continue to stand by ready to support them and help turn this situation around.”

Supporting Shropshire Live...
Chris Pritchard
Chris Pritchard is Editor of Shropshire Live and lives in Shrewsbury. You can contact Chris by emailing chris.pritchard@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.
- Advertising -

Featured Articles

Summer in Shropshire

Things to do this Summer in Shropshire

There is so much going on across Shropshire this Summer, here are some events and things to do to get you out and about across our county.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Flower Show Marquee

Shrewsbury Flower Show: Severn and Dingle marquees are blooming marvellous!

Stunning floral creations are very much the norm at Shrewsbury Flower Show but many people still may not know the horticultural works of art they lovingly care for and nurture at home can become an integral part of the event.
Read Article

News

News

Latest inspection says urgent action needed at Shropshire’s two acute hospitals

The Care Quality Commission says that urgent action is needed at Shropshire's two acute hospitals following an inspection of its emergency departments.
Read Article

Shropshire museums among finalists in volunteer awards

Three Shropshire museums are among the finalists in the 2019 West Midlands Volunteer Awards.
Read Article
The car ended up on its roof on Burway Road in Church Stretton. Photo: @SouthShropCops

Car ends up on its roof following collision in Church Stretton

A car ended up on its roof following a single vehicle collision in Church Stretton on Thursday evening.
Read Article
Load more

Sport

Sport

Shifnal will host Shropshire’s Unicorns Championship match against Berkshire which starts on Sunday

Shropshire’s cricketers looking forward to hosting defending champions Berkshire

Chairman of selectors Bryan Jones insists Shropshire's cricketers are looking forward to the challenge of facing defending Minor Counties champions Berkshire.
Read Article
Shropshire Under 17 Girls

Shropshire Under 17 Girls rack up 257-4 in their 40 overs

The Under 17 Girls racked up 257-4 in their 40 overs when they took on Scotland at Oswestry.
Read Article
Maurice with his Probus Card, flanked by Lewis Salt (Chairman) and Mike Duke (President). Photo: Mike Purnell

Founder member of Bridgnorth Probus reaches 102

The Founder Member of Bridgnorth Probus has celebrated his 102nd birthday.
Read Article
Load more

Business

- Advertising -

Business

Sally Themans

Retail expert Sally joins national award scheme judging panel

A Shropshire retail expert has joined a list of high profile judges for a prestigious national award scheme.
Read Article
Cargotec Industrial Park

Ellesmere industrial estate sold as a significant industrial investment opportunity

An established industrial estate close to Ellesmere town centre has been sold.
Read Article
Marisa Fernandez founded Bright Owls in 2010

Shropshire language school marks ninth birthday

A Shropshire language school is celebrating its ninth birthday with a new website and the launch of new language courses for 2019.
Read Article
Load more

Features

Features

Backbeat Music School is the brainchild of Adam Knight and Ian Fourie

New Shropshire rock music school invites budding musicians to taster day

A new rock music school is inviting budding musicians of all ages and abilities to its free taster day.
Read Article
Tim Gaudin, Janna Vigar, Jo Shield and Peter Stephens at the family bereavement group

Success for Ludlow bereavement support group

A family bereavement group which launched in Ludlow last summer has helped and supported around 30 local people since it was set up.
Read Article

Ironbridge Gorge to spark imaginations with 2019 festival

The incredible story of the world famous Ironbridge Gorge will be told and celebrated during an unmissable two-week long festival this autumn.
Read Article
Load more

Entertainment

- Advertising -

Entertainment

An Inspector Calls is at Theatre Severn this October. Photo: Mark Douet

A classic thriller calls on Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

JB Priestley’s classic thriller An Inspector Calls comes to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.
Read Article
Shrewsbury Wacky Races will return in 2020 alongside three new national Krazy Races events

Entries open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races 2020

Entries are now open for Shrewsbury Wacky Races which is returning to The Quarry in 2020.
Read Article
Lorrie Brown (left) pictured with her National Tribute and Music Award presented for her career and her charity work off stage

‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ returns to Theatre Severn

Lorrie Brown returns to the Walker Theatre in Shrewsbury with her show ‘Sincerely Yours. The Vera Lynn Story’ this November.
Read Article
Load more

Taste

Taste

Rachel Green (photo: michaelpowell.com) and Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Top names to star at Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton

Award-winning celebrity Chef, Author and presenter Rachel Green, and Indian Cook, food writer and author, Mallika Basu are to headline this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.
Read Article
Oat Pantry is the brainchild of founder and Shropshire resident Alex Jenkins seen here at Shrewsbury Food Festival. Photo: Oat Pantry

Sell out success for UK’s first Porridge and Granola subscription service

A unique new porridge and granola subscription service which has only being going a month has proved to be a massive hit.
Read Article

Market Drayton’s Ginger and Spice Festival shortlisted for Rural Business Award

The festival has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Social Enterprise, Charity or Community Project of the Year’ category of the Rural Business Awards which are divided into six regions nationally.
Read Article
Load more
- Advertisment -

Featured Articles

Weather

Shropshire
fog
16.9 ° C
18.9 °
14.4 °
77 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Fri
23 °
Sat
21 °
Sun
18 °
Mon
20 °
Tue
19 °
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Latest Articles

- Advertisment -

Editor's Picks

© 2009 - 2019 Shropshire Live LLP