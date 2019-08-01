Puppy farm reports up by 1,250% in Shropshire

New figures released today reveal that reports about puppy farms in Shropshire have soared by 1,250% in the last decade.

The figures have been released by the RSPCA who are urging families thinking of getting a puppy over the summer holidays to consider adopting a rescue pet.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Lisa Hens said: “It is distressing that we are still seeing so many reports about puppy farms but part of this increase is probably due to people being more savvy about what to look out for when getting a pet.

“We know there’s a spike in people searching for puppies and buying dogs at the beginning of the school holidays but we’d urge families to carefully consider whether getting a dog is right for them. Dogs are a huge commitment and need lots of time and attention, even once summer is over and the kids are back at school.

“If you do have the time and money for a dog then we’d urge you to consider rescuing instead of buying a puppy. Not only will this give a rescue dog a chance at finding his forever home but it’ll also save any potential heartache caused by unwittingly buying a dog from a puppy farm.”

The warning comes as new figures reveal that last year (2018) was the worst yet for complaints about the puppy trade in England to the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency hotline.

The charity received 4,357 complaints last year – a 390% increase on 10 years ago (2008) when it took just 890 reports related to the underground industry. In Shropshire, the charity received six complaints in 2008 compared to 81 last year.

There has been a year-on-year increase in these reports over the past decade as more and more unscrupulous breeders and dealers seek to cash in on a growing puppy market – where dogs of certain breeds can sell for hundreds or even thousands of pounds.

Lisa added: “After the RSPCA campaigned for years, the Government last year finally introduced tougher licensing regulations around the selling of animals – including breeding and selling dogs – which we hope will help crackdown on this multi-million pound industry.

“The Government has also committed to a ban on the third-party sales of puppies and kittens which, alongside tougher licensing conditions will also help to tackle puppy farms and dodgy dealers. However, we also need to educate the public to ensure that they only buy puppies from responsible breeders who prioritise the health and welfare of their dogs over profit.”

If you’re concerned about something you see at a breeder then walk away, do not buy the puppy and report your concerns to the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999, police on 101 or your local council.

Top tips for families buying a puppy this summer

Do lots of research and make sure you can commit to a new dog before looking for your new family member.

Adopt don’t shop – visit your local centre to see if you can offer a rescue dog a home.

Use The Puppy Contract – a guide to how to responsibly source a puppy which can help you find a happy, healthy dog.

Always visit more than once and the see the mum and puppies interacting together. Be wary of any breeder who won’t let you or pressures you into buying.

